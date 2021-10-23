Support Local Journalism


Jennifer Madgic has my vote for the two-year seat in the upcoming city commission race. Since being appointed in 2018 to the Bozeman Planning Board, and last year to fill a vacancy on the commission, she has been working to address Bozeman’s urgent problem of affordable housing.

Madgic understands the struggles many here are facing. Like so many in our community today, she too was once a Bozeman renter, burdened with significant student debt, working multiple jobs to pay off her loan and get by. She knows the issue of affordable housing will not be fixed overnight, and that multiple, regional solutions are needed.

With her background in planning, Madgic understands the importance of a long-term vision, and of the need for collaboration and creative thinking. Jennifer Madgic is the person with the experience and background we need right now. We are lucky to have her solid knowledge, compassion, and proven commitment to greater inclusivity.

Catherine Courtenaye

Bozeman

