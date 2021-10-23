Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Catherine Courtenaye Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Madgic has my vote for the two-year seat in the upcoming city commission race. Since being appointed in 2018 to the Bozeman Planning Board, and last year to fill a vacancy on the commission, she has been working to address Bozeman’s urgent problem of affordable housing.Madgic understands the struggles many here are facing. Like so many in our community today, she too was once a Bozeman renter, burdened with significant student debt, working multiple jobs to pay off her loan and get by. She knows the issue of affordable housing will not be fixed overnight, and that multiple, regional solutions are needed. With her background in planning, Madgic understands the importance of a long-term vision, and of the need for collaboration and creative thinking. Jennifer Madgic is the person with the experience and background we need right now. We are lucky to have her solid knowledge, compassion, and proven commitment to greater inclusivity. Catherine CourtenayeBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Finance Struggle Background Importance Affordable Housing Vote Commission Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republican Party's policies are killing business Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back