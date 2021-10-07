Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Dean Littlepage Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’m voting to return Jennifer Madgic to the Bozeman City Commission, for what I think are at least two very good reasons. First, she is an effective voice on the commission for responsible, inclusive, sensible, and fair community planning. With her many years of experience, she knows that effective community planning will help Bozeman deal successfully with the big issues we face, such as affordable housing, rapid growth, and the climate challenge. Many of us have had frustrations with city planning in the past, and I believe that Madgic understands those and can help steer that ship in the right direction.Second, this is a critical time for shaping Bozeman’s future, which requires clear-eyed, forward thinking if we’re to conserve what we can of our city’s historical quality of life. Jennifer’s candidacy is endorsed by Montana Conservation Voters, who note her experience and her advocacy for “conservation-oriented planning strategies” in their endorsement. In terms of our urban environment, that advocacy is reflected in the goals Jennifer cites for why she’s running to continue serving on the commission, which include these goals: safeguarding air quality; intelligently managing our water supply in this time of climate-exacerbated drought; planning that promotes safe walking and biking and public transit as feasible alternatives to driving; supporting local businesses; building resiliency in response to climate change, such as by protecting and adapting our urban forest that contributes so much to comfortable local conditions; ensuring that our park and trail systems keep up with growth; support for community gardens and local agriculture; and encouraging native and drought-tolerant plantings to conserve water and support pollinators.Madgic very much deserves to be returned to the city commission. Dean LittlepageBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Politics Sociology Ecology Institutes Planning Voter Advocacy Candidacy Experience Frustration Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Federal herds critical for preserving wild bison Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Citizen voices will go unheard on subdivision impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Not buying tax arguments from Biden, Democrats Posted: 12 a.m. Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back