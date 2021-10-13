Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to continue serving on commission David Steinmuller Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I’ve known Jennifer Madgic for more than 20 years and enthusiastically support her candidacy for the two-year term on the Bozeman City Commission. Appointed to commission last fall, her expertise and extensive and varied experience in community planning is serving the city well. As such, Jennifer deserves continuing as an elected member of the commission.Beyond the learning curve of a new position, Jennifer works collaboratively in tackling the complex issues facing the city and in relationships between the city and county. While focusing on the intricacies of specific issues such as rapid growth, affordable housing, water supply, and drought tolerance, Jennifer is skilled at considering the interplay of these and other issues at the big picture level. She works effectively to achieve comprehensive solutions regarding issues such as adequate housing, diversity of transportation, livable neighborhoods, support for local businesses, and resiliency regarding climate change. Using responsible planning to affect adaptation and innovation is at her core. I encourage your vote for Jennifer Madgic for the Bozeman City Commission. David SteinmullerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Politics Institutes Bozeman City Commission Expertise Planning Vote Candidacy Well Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison will be a voice for Bozeman's working class Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington for municipal court judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wipe the slate clean, elect newcomers to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham, Madgic and Coburn deserve your vote Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Our picks for the Bozeman City Commission: Cunningham, Coburn, Talago and Madgic Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back