I’ve known Jennifer Madgic for more than 20 years and enthusiastically support her candidacy for the two-year term on the Bozeman City Commission. Appointed to commission last fall, her expertise and extensive and varied experience in community planning is serving the city well. As such, Jennifer deserves continuing as an elected member of the commission.

Beyond the learning curve of a new position, Jennifer works collaboratively in tackling the complex issues facing the city and in relationships between the city and county. While focusing on the intricacies of specific issues such as rapid growth, affordable housing, water supply, and drought tolerance, Jennifer is skilled at considering the interplay of these and other issues at the big picture level. She works effectively to achieve comprehensive solutions regarding issues such as adequate housing, diversity of transportation, livable neighborhoods, support for local businesses, and resiliency regarding climate change. Using responsible planning to affect adaptation and innovation is at her core.

I encourage your vote for Jennifer Madgic for the Bozeman City Commission.

David Steinmuller

Bozeman

