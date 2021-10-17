Support Local Journalism


Bozeman is fortunate to have a full complement of quality candidates running for city commission — each of whom brings unique qualifications and good ideas to the table. Three candidates, however, stand above the rest in their track record and complementary strengths.

Our city commission needs policy smarts. Here, land use planner Jennifer Madgic is without peer. We need empathy; Christopher Coburn is strongly connected with many of Bozeman's residents who are most in need of fair and effective local government. And we need wisdom. Terry Cunningham is our elder statesman and has shown himself a courageous and effective leader both inside and outside of city hall.

Jennifer, Christopher, and Terry have each distinguished themselves as leaders and policymakers — bending Bozeman’s course toward resiliency, equity, and sustainability. Please join me in supporting their essential work.

