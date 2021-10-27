Letter to the editor: Madgic, Coburn, Cunningham should stay on commission Cathy Costakis Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing in support of Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn for city commission and Terry Cunningham for mayor of Bozeman. These three leaders currently serve on the Bozeman City Commission, have proven records of service to the community, and deserve to be reelected on Nov. 2. Their skills and experience complement each other, they work well together, and they care deeply about our community.I serve on the Bozeman City Planning Board with Jennifer and have known her for many years. As a fellow planning board member, Jennifer is thoughtful, deliberative and shows up prepared. She is very interested in hearing all sides of an issue, especially from the public, and then uses her vast public service experience, especially in the area of community planning, to make sensible decisions. She is collegial and respectful and will work hard to solve our most pressing issues.Christopher has a strong background in public health, and has served on the Gallatin City-County Health Board throughout the pandemic. He is a young professional who appreciates the struggle many young people have trying to make it in Bozeman right now. Christopher is a convener and collaborator and is deeply engaged with the nonprofit and community support service sectors of our community. He is dedicated to ensuring that all people feel welcome and can thrive in our community. Terry Cunningham is a proven leader and is ready to be our next mayor. He is extremely thoughtful and is working hard to solve our most pressing and difficult issue, affordable housing. He is a small business owner, a relationship builder, and an innovative thinker. We will be well-served by his leadership.Madgic, Coburn, and Cunningham, three leaders who respect each other, work well as a team, love Bozeman, and deserve your vote. Cathy CostakisBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Cunningham Jennifer Madgic Christopher Coburn Work Politics Economics Company Experience Bozeman Mayor Skill Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Replogle, Marguerite "Margie" Leona Posted: 1 a.m. Lewis, Samuel Joseph Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans will be a pillar of justice for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Innovative, creative solutions needed for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the wrong choice for municipal court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back