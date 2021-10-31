Letter to the editor: Madgic can help us build the Bozeman we all love Nate Powell-Palm Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a farmer in the Gallatin Valley, I look at the land being swallowed up for development by poor planning. We need open land to raise food for our community. As a young citizen of Bozeman, my family needs an affordable place to live.Folks may say that if we want affordable homes, we need rapid growth and subdivisions. We know that’s not true. We know that we can keep our land open, our farms pristine, all while building the housing we so desperately need in a manner that makes us resilient now, and well into the future.Jennifer Madgic has spent her working life, building resilient communities. She not only knows how to spearhead cutting edge urban planning but also has a deep relationship with the farmers whose land is threatened should our community develop without vision. In her time working for Montanans, she landed powerful grants to help build our roads, design our interchanges, and plan for growth, as oppose to react to it.As a current city commissioner she has vocally supported planning code changes that encourage affordability, while preserving the character of our neighborhoods. She has focused on making Bozeman an affordable place to live without compromising any of her values.Let’s not delay another minute building the Bozeman we can all love and call home. Let’s vote for Jennifer Madgic for Bozeman City Commission. Nate Powell-PalmBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Agriculture Politics Building Industry Sociology Bozeman City Commission Community Planning Subdivision Farmer Working Life Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Mennenga, Jay Warren Posted: 57 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Posted: 12:15 a.m. Editorial: Bozeman School Board faces its most important task Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back