Letter to the editor: Madgic an exceptionally well-qualified candidate

Mary Ellen Wolfe
Oct 14, 2021

Bozeman residents will soon have an opportunity to reelect an exceptionally well-qualified candidate for city commission: Jennifer Madgic.

Jennifer's training and much of her experience is deeply rooted in community planning and public participation. As director of planning for Gallatin County, she convened a diverse committee to address a challenging land use planning issue. With there being good potential for conflict, Jennifer enlisted mediators to ensure an orderly process. As one of those mediators, I saw her skills and temperament in action.

She tactfully used her knowledge to help the citizens wrestle through the complexities of planning minutiae. She patiently persisted to fully engage contentious participants. Though my memory blurs the details, I recall that, overall, it was a civil and constructive process that yielded much agreement. Jennifer played a pivotal role in achieving this result.

Outside this example, there is breadth and depth to Jennifer's commitment to Bozeman that extends beyond community planning. Her goals for her candidacy for city commission are visionary: equity in community housing; a friendly, open community that favors diversity; innovative transportation planning; safeguarding natural resources and wildlife; cooperation and partnerships across government jurisdictions; partnerships with social services agencies to help those in need; and other goals.

Jennifer has served diligently now for the past year as a Bozeman city commissioner, but she is just beginning to put her knowledge, skills and vision for the future into action. Please vote for Jennifer Madgic on Nov. 2. Let's elect her and celebrate the results!

Mary Ellen Wolfe
Bozeman