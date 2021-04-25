In looking at the candidates for the Bozeman School Board in the upcoming election, there is one candidate that stands out for his dedication to his role as a trustee for the Bozeman School District. As voters and community members we have entrusted those that we have elected to this position to represent us in making decisions for the best interests of our children and our community. Gary has earned that trust in his 16 years of service on the Bozeman board.
Gary’s experience and knowledge of our school district is extremely important to the decision making of the entire board. I served for 10 of my 15 years on the board with Gary. I found that Gary was always focused on how our decisions would impact student learning.
Gary always collects as much data as possible and listens to everyone’s viewpoint including parents and teachers in making his decisions that focus on teaching and student learning. Gary has always been very consistent in this regard and I know that this will continue if he is reelected to the board.
Because of our growing district and changes brought about by COVID-19 and technology, Gary’s experience will be a great asset in the board’s decision making in hiring a new superintendent and in the planning for future facilities to accommodate our growth and technology and instructional changes. Gary has been involved in three superintendent searches and at least six district construction projects. It is important to have his perspective as newer trustees tackle these challenges in the future.
I will be voting for Gary Lusin to continue on the Bozeman School Board. Gary has the drive, the energy, the experience, and the passion for student achievement to continue to make a major contribution to the governance of the Bozeman School District.