Letter to the editor: Lucky to have such caring and generous organizations in valley

Len Albright

Dec 31, 2021

We here in the Gallatin Valley are very fortunate to have such caring and generous organizations and citizens that give so much for our Veterans and our less fortunate citizens.

Each year our local Veteran Organizations and civic groups work together to help those in need throughout our community. Veteran Organizations, such as the American Legion, VVA Chapter 788, VFW, Marine Corp. League and Patriot Guard Riders join forces with civic groups like Elks, Salvation Army, Rotary Club, Lions Club, Adopt-A-Socks, Food Bank, etc.

VVA and Legion Post 14 assisted the Salvation Army with volunteer hours manning the red kettles, saving thousands of dollars for them. All of the above organizations helped with Hope and the Holidays providing toys, gifts, clothes, food for over 1300 children and over 500 families in need. Patriot Guard Riders placed Christmas Wreaths on Veteran grave sights and we helped with the Homeless shelter.

A few other events that we all get involved in is the Memorial Day Parade, assisting the 128 homeless school children, scholarship money for our youth, Veterans and their families, our troops overseas, just to mention a few.

Sorry we can't list them all, but a special huge thank you and a whole lot of Gratitude to all that give up their precious time to help others. God bless you, God bless our troops and God bless America.

Len Albright
Bozeman