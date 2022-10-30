I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Jennifer Boyer for close to 30 years. As a long-time Gallatin Valley resident, she intimately understands the issues facing our fast growing and ever-changing community. She’s experienced, engaged, collaborative and community-minded. Beyond that, she’s one of the finest individuals I know.
But don’t take my word for it. Do your homework and check out Jennifer’s website (www.boyerforgallatin.com), and also that of her opponent (www.flynnforgallatin.com). What you’ll see is a stark contrast in terms of community service and relevant experience related to a laundry list of crucial issues that we face here in Gallatin County. You’d be hard pressed to find another candidate in any election with a resume like Jennifer’s.
And get this — she’s managed to dedicate all of this time to her numerous community service engagements while still working full time as an ag producer, as she and her husband operate a local farm outside of Bozeman. If that’s not impressive, I don’t know what is. Tell you what, she flat out gets stuff done.
Bottom line — we’re lucky to have a candidate as dedicated, qualified and experienced as Jennifer. The choice is clear. Vote Jennifer Boyer for county commissioner.
Jack Sauther
Bozeman
