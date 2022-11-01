Health care, already stretched thin in Montana, will face another severe challenge if LR-131 passes. The proposed legislation would expose health workers who don't try to save a "born-alive infant" with criminal penalties of up to 20 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine. Health workers include physicians, patient registration staff, custodial staff, ultrasound technicians or any "individual who may be asked to participate in any way in a health care service or procedure." The legislation also includes a mandatory reporting requirement; any employee or volunteer with knowledge of a violation must report it to authorities.
Current Montana law already states that it is a felony to purposely, knowingly, or negligently cause the death of a viable, premature infant. Infants are already protected in Montana.
LR-131 is not intended to protect the lives of infants. LR-131 is a political dragnet intended to incite fear and capture perceived non-complying medical care workers and those who are unwilling to participate in a tattle-tale society. LR-131 whittles away at the trust we have in our medical community and the relationship between patient and doctor. Who wants to work in this environment? We will lose health care workers. Vote no.
Yvonne Rudman
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.