Is there a new COVID-19 crisis looming? According to a recent Forbes poll, Montana has the third highest percentage of residents (19%) still uncertain about whether to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We’ve heard various reasons people refuse to be vaccinated, some more valid or at least more personal than others, but the reality is that we need the “uncertain” group to move into the vaccinated group as soon as possible.
At this point, many of us have either had COVID-19 or know someone who has, and it’s easy for our perceptions to be formed by our own or our loved ones’ experiences. Only a small percentage of COVID-19 patients need to be hospitalized and fewer still lose their lives, causing many people to dismiss COVID-19 as just another strain of flu. But over 1,500 in Montana have died, many more have been hospitalized, and there are long term health care and economic problems emerging. A new COVID-19 crisis is brewing.
An estimated 25–35% of COVID-19 patients, known as “long haulers,” are experiencing long-term effects from COVID-19 infections. They may not have been hospitalized, and obviously haven’t died, but their long-term health problems are real and persistent. Symptoms include severe fatigue, brain fog, headaches, loss of smell or taste, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, depression, anxiety, and post-exercise malaise. Some long-haulers’ symptoms will worsen over time, rendering them unable to function or enjoy any quality of life at all.
These long haulers face job loss, disability, and a broken medical care system. According to Dr. Tony Komaroff of Harvard University, "the direct and indirect economic costs of to the US economy from just the chronic illnesses that follow Covid are going to range over $4 trillion in the next decade." It is time for the "uncertain" population to be vaccinated!