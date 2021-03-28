Love your neighbor as yourself. How does this fit with recent incidents:
Black Lives Matter and what happened in Atlanta, Georgia?
I have been wondering how these things happen in this blessed land.
We all came here with dreams for our happiness, prosperity and better lives.
I do not understand people showing hatred toward people because of race.
That’s not what we teach in our Sunday school.
We have an obligation to educate ourselves and our children.
We are all different but we are all the same, too!
We all have the right to live happily in this amazing land.
We have to learn how to embrace everybody and share love.
This wonderful land belongs to all of us.
I am very grateful for my life.
No more hatred should be allowed in this great land.
I am looking forward to that day.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.