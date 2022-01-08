Letter to the editor: Loose voting rules make country vulnerable to fraud Jack Levitt Jan 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In 2005 a bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform issued a report that proposed a uniform system of requiring a photo ID in order to vote in U.S. elections and observed that widespread absentee voting makes vote fraud more likely. Today, our Democratic leaders are seeking legislation that would prohibit states from requiring voter ID and require them to allow permanent mail-in voting.Although a recent Rasmussen survey found that 80% of Americans support a voter ID requirement Democratic leaders across the board strongly oppose such measures. The U.S. is an outlier among the world’s democracies in not requiring it. Forty-six of the 47 countries in Europe require government-issued photo IDs to vote and the 47th is presently considering making it a requirement. Our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, require voter ID, and Mexico requires it be biometric, i.e. a photo and a thumb print. Absentee balloting is another area where we are different than many other countries. Here, persons need only say they are going to be out of town to have a ballot mailed to them. Thirty-five of the European countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden don’t allow it for citizens living in country and another 10, including England, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal and Spain, require voters to show up in person and show a photo ID to pick up their ballots, and Mexico prohibits absentee voting, even for people living outside the country.A country with loose voting rules is making itself vulnerable to vote fraud. One could easily surmise that those opposing common sense measures to ensure integrity in our elections are not motivated by a concern for democracy, but by partisan interests. Jack LevittBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Id Voting Mexico Politics Country Absentee Voter Fraud Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: All we hear from Daines is blame, not solutions Posted: 12 a.m. Justice Jim Rice announces reelection bid for state Supreme Court Posted: 4:30 p.m. Governor visits Gallatin Gateway reclaimed lumber company, talks business equipment tax Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Letter to the editor: PZP vaccinations are the answer for wild horses Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Letter to the editor: Daines, Gianforte need to step up on vaccine push Posted: Jan. 7, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back