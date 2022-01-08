Support Local Journalism


In 2005 a bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform issued a report that proposed a uniform system of requiring a photo ID in order to vote in U.S. elections and observed that widespread absentee voting makes vote fraud more likely. Today, our Democratic leaders are seeking legislation that would prohibit states from requiring voter ID and require them to allow permanent mail-in voting.

Although a recent Rasmussen survey found that 80% of Americans support a voter ID requirement Democratic leaders across the board strongly oppose such measures. The U.S. is an outlier among the world’s democracies in not requiring it. Forty-six of the 47 countries in Europe require government-issued photo IDs to vote and the 47th is presently considering making it a requirement. Our neighbors, Canada and Mexico, require voter ID, and Mexico requires it be biometric, i.e. a photo and a thumb print.

Absentee balloting is another area where we are different than many other countries. Here, persons need only say they are going to be out of town to have a ballot mailed to them. Thirty-five of the European countries, including France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden don’t allow it for citizens living in country and another 10, including England, Ireland, Denmark, Portugal and Spain, require voters to show up in person and show a photo ID to pick up their ballots, and Mexico prohibits absentee voting, even for people living outside the country.

A country with loose voting rules is making itself vulnerable to vote fraud. One could easily surmise that those opposing common sense measures to ensure integrity in our elections are not motivated by a concern for democracy, but by partisan interests.

Jack Levitt

Bozeman

