Gov. Gianforte is hiding massive property tax increases behind one-time rebates and, possibly illegally, blocking our state’s most important conservation bill.

Montana property taxes increased by an average of 43% this year. That’s an average of $630 more per year. Meanwhile, Gov. Gianforte’s one-time tax rebate of $675 is certainly getting a lot of attention. This tax rebate was only possible due to federal pandemic relief and high income folks moving to Montana from out-of-state. And it was strategically distributed right before our property taxes rose dramatically.

Senate Bill 442 would have renewed our largest wildlife conservation program: Habitat Montana. The Montana Outdoor Conservation Fund describes Habitat Montana as “our state’s best tool to protect critical wildlife habitat, maintain our traditional working lands, and provide public access to the outdoors. It's helped local landowners voluntarily protect their private lands for three decades.”

