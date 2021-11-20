Support Local Journalism


It was unbelievable to read in the WSJ of the Biden administration’s plan to cut checks of $450,000-$1 million to people who illegally entered our country from across the southern border. Even President Biden called the plan “garbage” when asked about it.

But, shortly after that press conference, the ACLU took the president and DOJ to the "woodshed" and a day later the president admitted that plans were being made to do just that. This is all related to parent-child separation at the border, that is current U.S. law (ushered in by the Obama-Biden administration years ago). At this point, the plan is now public. Thus, there are thousands of migrants marching in caravans north to our country, through Mexico, hoping to cash in on the same deal. I join millions who are counting the days to the elections in 2022, to end this madness by the Democrats in D.C.

Steve White

Bozeman

