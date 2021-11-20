Letter to the editor: Looking forward to voting out the Democratic madness Steve White Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was unbelievable to read in the WSJ of the Biden administration’s plan to cut checks of $450,000-$1 million to people who illegally entered our country from across the southern border. Even President Biden called the plan “garbage” when asked about it. But, shortly after that press conference, the ACLU took the president and DOJ to the "woodshed" and a day later the president admitted that plans were being made to do just that. This is all related to parent-child separation at the border, that is current U.S. law (ushered in by the Obama-Biden administration years ago). At this point, the plan is now public. Thus, there are thousands of migrants marching in caravans north to our country, through Mexico, hoping to cash in on the same deal. I join millions who are counting the days to the elections in 2022, to end this madness by the Democrats in D.C. Steve WhiteBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Country Plan Politics Biden Aclu Migrant Doj Madness Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Rep. Jane Gillette is owed an apology for attacks Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City commission should be a bit more sensible Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Moral courage in short supply for Pentagon leadership Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: All members of the human race deserve compassion Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Winks and nudges from Montana's state superintendent Posted: Nov. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back