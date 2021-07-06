In his recent commentary, Matt Rosendale’s troglodytic musings on why he voted against the Juneteenth holiday came across as nothing more than self-serving drivel. He could have said that he did not vote for it because Montana, unlike Texas, did not figure into the history of this day. OK, I could see that point. But, instead, he uses his opposition to the holiday as a platform to fling out fears of a looming “left” conspiracy to take over America.
Let’s see if we can paraphrase what he is saying: “I voted against Juneteenth because of the ‘Left.’ They want you to know racism still exists in America today and want you to feel bad about being white.” That is not what Juneteenth is about. He claims July Fourth will be replaced with Juneteenth and infers that 10 years from now we will be paying restitution for great granddad’s snickering at an Amos and Andy radio episode. Unlikely. He even conjures forth the ghost of critical race theory and the phantasm of Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez to season this vilification stew.
He says that the Left is trying to change reality. That would be Matt’s reality, I am sure. Sure, Matt admits, acknowledging freedom of former slaves seems like a good idea, but: “We don’t live in theory.” With this sage observation, he pivots to tell us that we must root out a cabal of elites who want to ruin America. Acknowledging the end of enslavement won’t ruin us. Just the opposite.
America is a flawed nation with lofty ideals, stumbling toward a sense of justice. That imperfect balance is what makes us great. I look forward to voting against Matt in the next election. Apparently, dealing with real national concerns is of little interest to him.