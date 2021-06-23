“Who knows what evil lurks in the hearts of men?” I know, and it’s Matt Rosendale, Montana’s abysmal stand-in for a U.S. Congressman. On June 16th, Rosendale was one of those 14 Republican congressional representatives who voted against making June 19 a federal holiday, marking the anniversary when in 1865, Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.
Most people would acknowledge that slavery was an inhumane institution and that its termination was a huge milestone in human history for improving the way a just society functions in its treatment of fellow human beings. This is only one of the egregious votes we can witness Rosendale casting during his tenure in Congress. Montanans will have the opportunity in another 16 months to replace Rosendale with a congressional representative who exudes integrity and humanity — as well as good judgment. Don’t make it a lost opportunity.