Letter to the editor: Look out for each other like past generations did

Suzanne Held
Sep 18, 2021

I received an email from an MSU student asking me to sign a petition to end the mask mandate on campus. I am a professor at MSU and teach and do research in public health.

This is what I replied to the student:

"As a public health professional, I believe that what you are attempting is dangerous and in complete disregard of the science of what we know about COVID. Importantly, it is also in disregard of those health professionals who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to help those who are now hospitalized with this virus — the vast vast majority of those in the hospitals who are not vaccinated. I feel that we should be protecting those health professionals and indeed, caring for each other by doing what we can to not get others ill. We should be in a place where masks are not mandated because everyone has received the vaccine. Instead the hospitals are filling up and people are dying.

I was just talking with my 89-year-old dad yesterday and he said he is confused about what is happening. He shared with me about when the polio vaccine came out and people just went and got vaccinated. It wasn't political, it was to protect all of us. We are all in this world together and it's not such a sacrifice for me to put on a mask so that others can stay safe and live their lives."

I also offered to meet with the student.

My office is located outside of several classrooms. I'm disappointed to see the majority of students without masks in the hallways and other indoor places on campus. The virus is not limited to spreading inside the classroom. Let's look out for each other, like my dad and his generation did.

Suzanne Held
Bozeman