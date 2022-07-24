Let the news come to you

The close connection between the Republican Party and the oil and gas industry is well known, going back to Teapot Dome in 1921 at least. 84% of O&G donations went to the Republican Party in 2020.

Gasoline prices are known to affect consumer spending, so they can affect the economy. They generally follow the price of crude oil, but both are subject to political winds which can cause them to diverge. This can be seen on graphs comparing the two, which you can find at fred.stlouisfed.org.

I've noticed the O&G industry doing favors for the Republican party since the Reagan years. This practice became more obvious during Trump's term. The price of gas was held down in summer. The price of crude and gas dropped before the midterm elections. Prior to the 2020 elections, the price of crude was flat yet the price of gas declined, all to make the economy look better than it really was. As a result of their sacrifices, the energy sector did not participate in the market rally during Trump's term.

Jerry DiMarco

Bozeman

