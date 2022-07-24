The close connection between the Republican Party and the oil and gas industry is well known, going back to Teapot Dome in 1921 at least. 84% of O&G donations went to the Republican Party in 2020.
Gasoline prices are known to affect consumer spending, so they can affect the economy. They generally follow the price of crude oil, but both are subject to political winds which can cause them to diverge. This can be seen on graphs comparing the two, which you can find at fred.stlouisfed.org.
I've noticed the O&G industry doing favors for the Republican party since the Reagan years. This practice became more obvious during Trump's term. The price of gas was held down in summer. The price of crude and gas dropped before the midterm elections. Prior to the 2020 elections, the price of crude was flat yet the price of gas declined, all to make the economy look better than it really was. As a result of their sacrifices, the energy sector did not participate in the market rally during Trump's term.
The O&G industry has not been nearly so kind to President Biden. The price of gas and crude started increasing right after the election. In my travels last year, I saw idle refineries in Billings, Great Falls, Casper, Salt Lake and Minneapolis, as the price of gas was going up. In my travels this year, the refineries I’ve revisited are still idle. Not surprisingly, energy sector stocks started going up right after the election, and have more than doubled.
I've been around long enough to know that when Republican politicians say they are going to make something (like inflation) an issue, they're also going to try to make it happen. So if you're unhappy about high gas prices, now you know where it started.
