The goals for land protection and conservation in the United States are being undermined by current logging plans. The new logging plans, masked as preventative measures for forest fires, are going to cause irreparable damage to the ecosystem of Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Leaving these forests as-is is the most sustainable solution, and one that corresponds with our country’s climate goals. By doing so, there is more room for a thriving ecosystem, fish and wildlife habitats, and safety for those doing recreational activities. Unnecessary logging leads to unstable slopes and displaced wildlife, which both lead to increased risks while performing recreational activities such as hiking, mountain biking, and skiing, which are all common in the Bozeman area.
Planting new trees else ware is not going to “fix” the problem either. In fact, due to climate change, trees are much more likely to die as young saplings than as developed and older trees. Saplings lack the resilience needed to survive the harsh weather swings experienced in Montana. Over time, old growth forests store about twice as much carbon as forests managed on a 100-year rotation, over two and a half times as much as forests managed on a 50-year rotation. This over management of forests is simply creating a faster movement toward a climate emergency.
Protecting our forests not only benefits those using them recreationally in the short term, but also for the long term benefits of our climate. We must fight against this and encourage our elected officials to do the same.