The Forest Service recently released a draft decision for the South Plateau Area Landscape Treatment (SPLAT) Project to clearcut 5,551 acres and commercial thin 6,755 acres, plus build almost 60 miles of new roads. These 12,306 acres of logging are located adjacent to Yellowstone National Park and just south of the ongoing Lonesome Wood and North Hebgen logging projects. These three projects are located in the Primary Conservation Area for the threatened grizzly bear. One has to ask how this management can promote grizzly bear conservation.
This surprising achievement is possible because the agency has created their own conservation criteria for the grizzly bear. For example, the Forest Service defines grizzly bear security as just 10 acres, while the current best science defines this as 2,500 acres. And the agency does not count heavy logging traffic as a disturbance to grizzly bears. When a “fake” conservation strategy is applied for grizzly bears, there appear to be no limits to the amount of logging that can occur, as demonstrated by the SPLAT project.
The Custer-Gallatin Revised Forest Plan (RFP) will continue to apply a fake conservation strategy for both the grizzly bear and lynx. Most other forest wildlife have no habitat requirements. This RFP is an example of an agency that has abandoned public interests in order to maximize subsidizing the timber industry. I was not even able to obtain hard copies of documents for the SPALT project. The agency wrote they needed to save tax payer costs. The SPALT project is projected to cost over 3 million dollars.
Last week Dorothy Bradley wrote a wonderful guest column in the Chronicle discussing the Forest Service RFP proposed alternative, which fails to protect large acreages of wilderness study areas. Many of these pristine areas would become available for “restoration logging and burning.”