The Chronicle does an admirable job of providing relevant news. One has to wonder if our elected officials ever actually read any of it. Climate change created massive flooding in Yellowstone Park this spring, significantly reducing tourist revenue in the state. Revenue from public hunting in the state is being reduced as elk flee over-roaded and over-logged public forests in the fall. Revenue from fishing is being reduced as fishing in Montana rivers faces increasing restrictions due to low, over-heated water. Logging and roads will exacerbate all these problems, including forest fires. Yet our elected officials solution for these problems is more and more logging.
Montana Sen. Steve Daines was quoted in the Chronicle in August as saying that we’ll be much better off in Montana if we have the loggers back in the forests instead of the lawyers. Montana Rep. Mat Rosendale was quoted as saying that laws are being abused as a tool to enrich organizations, to drain resources from the Forest Service and to cause the mismanagement of so much of our forest land. Sen. Jon Tester is promoting the Blackfoot-Clearwater Stewardship Act which would essentially turn over management of many thousands of acres of currently-protected public forests to the timber industry; mandated logging for at least 10 years would occur. The public would not be able to object to these logging projects.
The South Plateau logging project is a perfect example of how our elected officials want public forests to be managed: 5,551 acres of clearcuts, 10,911 acres of thinning, and 57 miles of new roads. The Forest Service had to withdraw this project last year until they could finalize a new forest plan that eliminated previous protections for old growth forests. Now they can move forward with almost 26 square miles of “forest management.”
Sara Johnson
Three Forks
