Just wondering if you people who are so worried about wildlife and logging have ever gone and talked to any loggers? If ever you have you will soon learn that the wildlife actually don't mind them in the woods. The ones I have talked to say they've logged where elk, deer, squirrels, chipmunks, etc. have been and when they show up to go to work they are all around their equipment. They move off when they start working but only far enough out to keep and eye on them so they can move back in when the day is done.The elk and deer are benefiting from the logging as it opens up more grazing for them and the sun can finally find the forest floor so the grass can grow. The way it is now the squirrels and the chipmunks are the only ones that can navigate through all the fallen trees — a super highway for them. You all are so worried about the wildlife, but they are very adaptable as they have had to adapt to everyone moving into their homes. Another question is what happens when a tree naturally falls over in the woods with a nest in the tree? Does the owl or any other bird for that matter get mad and leave the woods? No they go find another tree to build a new nest.I beg anyone of you to go for a hike and see what the deer and elk have to encounter in the woods. Teri HighBozeman