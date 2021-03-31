More fiascos from Matt Kelley and County Health Department last Wednesday. At 11:01 by text a sudden notice arrived about 300 doses of vaccine available today through Bozeman Health. Today. The notice said to go to the website to register.
Within 10 seconds I clicked on the registration website. The Bozeman Health listing showed up stating zero doses available.
Multiple reloads showed the same zero doses message.
Then 20 minutes later I looked again. The website showed 283 doses available.
But there was no link to sign up. Just a map showing the hospital location.
Then get in the car and go to the hospital. The hospital people refused a walk-in despite knowing there is no link on the website and the County announcement of 300 doses today. End result: sheer incompetence, bad management, and no vaccine.
It is time to fire Matt Kelley and the Board of Health. A whole year was available to prepare for now, the time to give vaccines. Instead chaos and incompetence.
New people are needed. The current people have proven themselves incompetent.
Another sign up time announced at 12 Noon for March 30. I looked at website at 12:50. Lots of time slots show available. But at 12:07 another text had arrived saying full. What in the world is going on with Matt Kelley and his management? Completely not trustable.
