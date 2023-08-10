With Bozeman’s massive growth over the past decades, I have witnessed firsthand the housing challenges of many in the local community, particularly wage earners, students, and families on a fixed income.
Firstly, I would like to commend Bozeman Tenants United (BTU) for attempting to act against the limited and expensive housing stock in Bozeman. Action is sorely needed to address the housing challenges many endure, and their primary policy proposal of banning second-home short-term rentals is a commendable first step. As a member of the community, I encourage BTU and the City to explore options that supplement this policy or offer a pragmatic alternative to address these housing issues.
A ban alone may not address many of Bozeman’s housing needs. Recent reporting suggests that deflated occupancy in short-term rentals has led to an increase in sales of these homes. This may indicate that a blanket ban will not lead property owners to turn homes into long-term rentals, but, rather, put the homes up for sale in an inflated real-estate market that is highly inaccessible. This may be a boon for locals in a position to purchase a home, but does not address the needs of the renters I mention above.
BTU may consider policy that incentivizes the long-term property rentals, such as a state-level tax incentive for property owners who choose to use these homes for 6+ month leases. Additionally, alternative approaches to a ban may lay a clearer path to policy changes. These include a lottery system for short-term rental registrations or limiting property owners to a single registered property. This would prevent owners from buying up multiple properties and converting them all into short term rentals, which is a common tactic.
I hope BTU remains open to alternative policies to help guarantee an accessible rental market for locals.
Andrew Hassanali
Bozeman
