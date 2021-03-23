As a nightly news viewer, I value our local programs, turning on KBZK with Donna Kelly at 5:30, then tuning in to NBC Montana at 6:00 with Orlinda Worthington. Both women are seasoned anchors based in Bozeman. Recently— and abruptly — I tuned in to NBC and didn’t see Ms. Worthington. I thought she must be on vacation, but found that odd, as she’d been on the night before and it was mid-week. I quickly realized the broadcast was not local, but was coming from Missoula. While KBZK shares reporting spots with Butte and Helena, this was clearly all non-Bozeman, as I recall it having been when I moved here 33 years ago. A day or so later, I heard an NBC Sinclair exec being interviewed on CNN. Apparently the pandemic profoundly impacted Sinclair (a huge conglomerate) to the degree that it had to lay off hundreds of employees around the country.
You’d think NBC’s management might have had the forethought to let viewers in small towns with affiliate stations know their local anchor would be leaving—and with that anchor, local news. Just like the loss of so many local newspapers, this doesn’t bode well for our democracy. I will miss Orlinda’s broadcasts (she was on at 10:00, too), and will keep it tuned to Channel 7—after all, Jeopardy! comes on at 6:00. May be better for my mental health anyway.
