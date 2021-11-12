Support Local Journalism


As our local government seeks additional levies to support various infrastructure projects, property owners are facing yet another increase to our already-high property taxes. Meanwhile, a significant local revenue resource that could be used to mitigate property taxes goes untapped — that would be a local-option sales tax.

With Yellowstone Park setting monthly visitation records this year, our airport on track for yet another record year, MSU enrollment reaching the level of Bozeman’s total population some decades ago, and the many other obvious signs of increased visitation, we are missing out on an opportunity to reduce our property tax burden, along with having these visitors help pay for the infrastructure that they are helping to wear out.

While this idea has been proposed at the Montana Legislature several times, the recalcitrant ideologues in control have been successful at thwarting such efforts. If you think we should develop this opportunity to help fund our property tax levies, please lobby our governance in Helena harder and press them to give communities the option to take advantage of these possibilities (some of that ‘local control/governance’ stuff the ruling party always claims to support).

Ed Sondeno

Bozeman

