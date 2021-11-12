Letter to the editor: Local sales tax an opportunity we keep missing out on Ed Sondeno Nov 12, 2021 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As our local government seeks additional levies to support various infrastructure projects, property owners are facing yet another increase to our already-high property taxes. Meanwhile, a significant local revenue resource that could be used to mitigate property taxes goes untapped — that would be a local-option sales tax.With Yellowstone Park setting monthly visitation records this year, our airport on track for yet another record year, MSU enrollment reaching the level of Bozeman’s total population some decades ago, and the many other obvious signs of increased visitation, we are missing out on an opportunity to reduce our property tax burden, along with having these visitors help pay for the infrastructure that they are helping to wear out. While this idea has been proposed at the Montana Legislature several times, the recalcitrant ideologues in control have been successful at thwarting such efforts. If you think we should develop this opportunity to help fund our property tax levies, please lobby our governance in Helena harder and press them to give communities the option to take advantage of these possibilities (some of that ‘local control/governance’ stuff the ruling party always claims to support). Ed SondenoBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Property Tax Levy Opportunity Finance Politics Revenue Governance Increase Property Owner Msu Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State Posted: 4:45 p.m. Guest column: Why would Rosendale say no to infrastructure bill? Posted: Nov. 12, 2021 Membership of new Bozeman advisory boards taking shape Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Election officials worry Secretary of State is rushing new election system Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Letter to the editor: A day celebrating our veterans' willingness to serve Posted: Nov. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back