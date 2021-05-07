Duly elected legislators of Gallatin Valley, you need to explain to us why you want limit our access to the polls (HB176, SB169, SB170, 406)? And why you are chipping away at our right to protest (HB481), and our right to form Community Zoning Initiatives (HB527, HB498). I want to hear you defend your unabashed cruelty to struggling Montana families by making it harder to access the benefits available to them (SB100, HB676), while the bills introduced to raise the minimum wage (to $10) you refused to allow out of committee (HB486, SB187).
Help me understand the further harm to your constituents in the shameful colonial mindset behind bills to limit and rescind the rights of Native Americans (SB138, HB241, SB214, HB406).
Can you explain your archaic intent to limit high school students’ access to sex-ed at school (SB99)? And how at the same time you are voting to ensure that girls and women will not be able to make decisions about their own bodies (SB99, HB229, HB167, HB140, and HB337). And while you’re policing girls, you want to teach them how to discriminate against other students (HB112).
The climate crisis is demanding that we turn toward sustainability, yet you spent the better part of the session bolstering the coal industry (SB328, SB87, SB134) and penalizing the solar industry (HB359, HB346). Knowing that our strength is in community, you have worked to divide us by diminishing the authority of local governments (SB122, SB140, HB407, HB527, HB498, HB259) and by cultivating hate (HB200, HB223, HB112).
This is in no way a comprehensive list of the ways in which you have betrayed our trust and worked against our interests.
I am calling you to account, Sens. Sales and Vance, Reps. Carlson, Gillette, and the brothers Hinkle. Stand before us and explain your actions in the Legislature.