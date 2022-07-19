Republicans say they are for “local control”; however, their actions prove quite the opposite.
Jedediah Hinkle, a Republican politician, claimed in a June 22 Guest Column, that elected government officials should have more authority in making-decisions than local government employees who are non-elected. He also claims non-elected officials are not accountable. Those non-elected people are professional employees hired by city, county, and state governments because of their expertise, education, and experience in specific areas. Of course they are accountable, to their managers and agency missions. Our elected Legislature is made up of individuals from all over the state with many backgrounds. Does the city of Bozeman want legislators from eastern Montana telling them how to manage their public school system? Does MSU want legislators from northwestern Montana telling them how to manage guns on their campus? Do we want Hinkle, a fisheries technician and politician by trade, telling us what measures are needed to best survive a deadly pandemic? I personally want the non-elected, local experts telling us what measures are needed.
There are so many examples of Republicans exerting their ideology on the entire state under the guise of “local control” simply because they currently have a majority in the legislature and state government. Through legislation and lawsuits they are controlling or attempting to control women’s reproductive rights, LGBQT rights, public school curriculums; the list goes on and on.
Accountable local government is not what Republicans believe in; they want to impose their own worldview on everyone. Unfortunately for me and many others in the state, our worldview is quite different. Because Montana is currently stuck in a Republican autocracy, all I ask is for Republicans to be truthful about their mission and quit claiming it’s about “local control” because it is not, it’s about them being in control.
