Dear commissioner, developer, contractor or whomever is running Gallatin County and its cities: Since you have allowed so much earth to be dug up and developed you have the responsibility to deal with the consequences. These developments sit on broken earth for long periods of time and weeds have flourished to the point where they are uncontrollable. There are so many weeds and new varieties that they are impossible to keep up with.
Developers plant their token number of trees and think they've done their job. I have a subdivision close to my property with trees that can't be seen because they are obscured by weeds. How about the agencies that are supposedly concerned about the environment step up and take a look around and see what's happening. Everyone just says it's not their responsibility or I can't do anything about it. What a cop out.
If you might happen to decide to do something about this problem, don't take the easy way out and saturate us with chemicals. Think a little harder about the decisions you are making. Stand up and take responsibility. Think long term and imagine what this will all look like in the future.
You may think that I'm just a naive, sentimental native Montanan, but there a hundreds like me who are tired of all the destruction. Perhaps we should all spend some time studying the cause and effects of the Dust Bowl. Perhaps we should cherish this beautiful valley that God is letting us use. Our beautiful Valley of Flowers has turned into a valley of concrete and weeds. I would pray that we all try harder to nurture it and stop letting greed and ignorance control our actions.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.