I am writing to respond to Dale Sexton’s column, “Making progress on access in the Crazy Mountains,” published in the Chronicle on Feb. 9. The progress made by the Forest Service correlates with the federal lawsuit filed by plaintiffs Friends of the Crazy Mountains, Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Enhancing Montana's Wildlife and Habitat, and Skyline Sportsmen Association. After this coalition sued in May 2019 against the Forest Service for failing to protect and defend public access rights in the Crazies, the agency's conduct changed and it took action.
By way of example: Sept. 2019, Forest Service relinquishes easement interests on west-side; Oct. 2019, Forest Service releases south-side land exchange for public scoping; Sept. 2020, Forest Service announces new easement crossing on northeast-side; and July 2021, Colorado-based Western Land Group submits east-side proposal to the Forest Service. This timeline implies the public interest litigation prompted the Forest Service, and other required parties, to seek resolution before the federal court ruled on the merits of the lawsuit. Keep in mind these access disputes festered and languished for decades.
We can thank public interest litigation for what we're witnessing in the range. Let's give credit where it's due.
