The letter about "payments" to immigrant families whose children were separated at the Mexican border, supposedly under a law dating from the Obama administration, was just more misinformation. It took all of 5 minutes online to find the rest of the story.
Under previous administrations, children were rarely separated from parents, and only to protect them. Separations became routine under Trump. In 2017, the DHS began considering separating children from parents to deter illegal immigration. In 2018, the DOJ announced the policy, and CBP began arbitrarily separating children from parents at the border. Now, hundreds of immigrant families are suing the US for the trauma that caused. The "payments" are a settlement for those lawsuits.
This is another cost of Trump's immigration policy, one of many ticking time bombs left by his administration. The Afghanistan withdrawal was another one. Republican politicians knew that getting out of Afghanistan would be messy. The agreement the Trump administration brokered excluded the Afghanistan government, and obligated the Taliban to only vague goals and timelines. H.R. McMaster called it a “surrender agreement.” Also, why was the completion date after Trump’s term?
Shortly after the election, eager to get credit for ending the war, Trump secretly sent a memo to withdraw all troops by Jan. 15. Advisers talked him out of it, but troop levels were further reduced. That left insufficient troops to respond to the looming Taliban offensive, which was guaranteed if Biden abandoned the agreement. He would have to send troops back in, but public opinion was against that.
Republicans forced Biden's hand. Despite Biden’s long held position to get out of Afghanistan, Trump tried to take credit claiming he “built a train that couldn’t be stopped”. Trump should have finished what he started. The bucks for Afghanistan, and the "payments" belong to him.
