The women and men of Montana should flood Gov. Greg Gianforte’s mailbox with our personal experience with reproductive health care. He is not listening. Most of our representatives are not listening. Many of us have personal experience to share that may enlighten them.
In my case, of the four adult women in my close family, two have had the procedure our legislative branch is intent on outlawing and our governor is likely to support. My daughter's fetus was slowly dying and to prevent the potential of a serious life threatening infection and to improve her chances of a successful future pregnancy, her physician advised a D&E in her second trimester. When I brought this to Gianforte’s attention, his response was a boilerplate defense of his pro-life voting record. The life of my daughter and her two beautiful children, born after her successful D&E surgery don’t seem to count as pro-life. Every decision in this area is unique and often heartbreaking. With rare exceptions, our politicians do not have the expertise to give reproductive health care best practice guidance or get involved in these unique decisions, nor is it their role. I also fear that the most qualified OBGYNs will not want to practice in Montana if their hands are tied in the pursuit of practicing high quality medicine.
Hopefully sharing direct experience with our governor will help him understand that we need every chance to support life, that these decisions are private, that trained physicians are in the best position to guide medical care, and that limiting options is often not pro-life.
Ann Kieffaber
Bozeman
