Lawrence Rutherford said it would be interesting if all the T haters would take a moment to express their happiness. Well, it didn’t take long for me and here it is.
Firstly, I don’t have the space to respond to the litany of ills that you are apparently blaming on the Biden administration, so let’s focus on the hate thing. Why do you attribute hate to us instead of to Trump himself and the MAGA bunch? It wasn’t the Democrats who said that there were “good people on both sides” when referring to the Nazi sympathizers chanting “Jews will not replace us,” as we witnessed the murder with a car in Charlottesville. Democrats did not repeatedly whip up the “fake news” mantra at news organizations that reported on unacceptable harsh words and actions.
Democrats did not threaten athletes who took a knee in protest, fan the flames of hatred against minorities nor threaten protesters fighting for social justice. And most importantly, Democrats did not unleash the MAGA crowd on the Capitol on Jan. 6. We know who did, and the list of hateful actions goes on for pages.
My feelings regarding the presidential election outcome are mostly ones of relief. I am relieved that someone who is so totally unfit to be president is out of office. Relief that we have someone in office who is focused on exterminating COVID instead of landing juvenile, self-serving insults on Twitter. That our president actually has an infrastructure plan instead of the running joke of “infrastructure week.” That I can read the paper and focus on interesting stories instead of the latest depredations to our society.
So, in response to the question at the end of your letter — “How’s it going?” Remarkably fine. Thanks for asking.