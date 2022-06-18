I write to thank the Bozeman Public Library for sponsoring the informative and timely exhibit “America and the Holocaust.” The exhibit provides a powerful learning opportunity for those unfamiliar with the American government’s response to the plight of millions of Jews stranded and doomed to die in Europe leading up to and during WW2.
In this time when our country’s democracy is threatened by illiberal forces and xenophobia, and an authoritarian regime once again wages war in Europe, a visit to this exhibit is a potent reminder of the fragility of democracy and of the tragedy that can ensue when we allow strongmen to go unchecked.
One of its panels was especially sobering: in 1938, shortly after publication in numerous American newspapers of the brutal attacks on Jews and destruction of their property on the “Night of Broken Glass” – Kristallnacht -, a poll was taken by the American Institute of Public Opinion which asked Americans whether the US should admit more Jewish refugees from Germany; only one in five Americans responded “Yes.” The exhibit reminds us of the words of George Santayana, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
