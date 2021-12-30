Letter to the editor: Library a great public resource for the community Robb Miller Dec 30, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An overnight email from the Bozeman Public Library advised me that a book I placed on hold was available for pick up. This routine communication reminded me once again what a great resource the library is for all of us in the greater Bozeman community. If you haven’t visited the library lately, take a few minutes to browse the shelves, talk with the friendly and helpful staff, check out a book you’ve been thinking about and maybe even start reading it over a cup of coffee at Lindley Perk. If you need a quiet place to study or work, reserve one of their study rooms. Or just cool your heels for a while in a safe, comfortable, welcoming space. All free of charge — well, not the coffee. Thanks to everyone at the library for helping make Bozeman such a wonderful place to live. Robb MillerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bozeman Libraries Work Publishing Food Place Communication Email Routine Library Community Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Munholland, Patricia L. Posted: 1 a.m. Montana forestry programs double acreage in 2021 Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Local police say they're ready for recreational cannabis Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Benson, Robert Bruce Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Kmon, Dr. William "Bill" Stanley Posted: Dec. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will 2022 be better than 2021? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back