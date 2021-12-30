Support Local Journalism


An overnight email from the Bozeman Public Library advised me that a book I placed on hold was available for pick up. This routine communication reminded me once again what a great resource the library is for all of us in the greater Bozeman community.

If you haven’t visited the library lately, take a few minutes to browse the shelves, talk with the friendly and helpful staff, check out a book you’ve been thinking about and maybe even start reading it over a cup of coffee at Lindley Perk. If you need a quiet place to study or work, reserve one of their study rooms. Or just cool your heels for a while in a safe, comfortable, welcoming space. All free of charge — well, not the coffee. Thanks to everyone at the library for helping make Bozeman such a wonderful place to live.

Robb Miller

Bozeman

