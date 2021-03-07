Now that the Democratic Party and the billionaire liberal elites rule America, gun control is back with a vengeance.
While largely downplayed during the election, gun control was a prominent feature of the presidential primaries. For example, Eric Swalwell on resistance to mandatory gun buybacks, “The government has nukes!”; Kamala Harris’ promise to use executive orders and Beto O’Rourke’s famous “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15!”
Other candidates emphasized gun control including outright bans on weapons, magazine capacity limits, national gun registration and “gun buyback” programs. The Australian gun buyback model seemed especially popular.
For those who don’t know, the Australian gun buyback program was instituted after a 1996 mass shooting in Tasmania. The liberal government then in power simply made it unlawful for Australians to possess semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, and pump-action shotguns (handguns were already strictly controlled). Citizens were compensated for surrendering prohibited weapons to the government. Failure to comply with the law could result in confiscation, fines and jail.
Now, Sheila Jackson Lee, (D) Texas has introduced H.R. 127, entitled “The Sabika Sheikh Firearm Licensing and Registration Act.” If you own or plan to purchase a firearm this bill is worth reading. Salient points include: Permit required to possess any firearm; Comprehensive background check including a psychological evaluation (former spouse, family members and “associates” may be interviewed); Initial $800 liability insurance fee paid to the government; National firearm registry; Separate license and fee to possess a “military style” weapon; No “large capacity” (more than 10) magazines; Every firearm transfer requires permitting and registration; Giving or loaning a firearm requires government notification. Violations of the Act may result in fines from $15,000 to $150,000 and from 15 to 40 years in prison.
There’s more coming, bet on it.
