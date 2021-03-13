I read Kody Van Dyke’s letter in the Sunday Chronicle with both amusement and frustration. The one thing I agree with is the statement that people should think for themselves and respect others’ right to do the same. Where we differ is when legislators enact legislation that forcibly imposes their views on personal decisions upon others.
The author lists several examples areas where people disagree: transgender issues, abortion, election integrity, and tax cuts. Transgender people should have the same rights that Van Dyke wants for everyone — to be able to express their own opinions (and their sexuality) and live their lives without government influence. When legislators pass laws to infringe upon those rights, particularly if those laws have no basis in scientific and medical fact, they are not allowing "people to think for themselves."
Similarly, I have a completely different view of the abortion issue than the author, but the Legislature has seen fit to completely discount my personal views and impose their beliefs upon me and many, many other people. What happened to my ability to "think for myself" and make those personal decisions based upon my personal beliefs?
If the author chooses to not associate with transgender people or they choose not to have an abortion — great. I respect that. However, it’s obvious the author believes that the right to think for oneself is a one-way street. I and other like-minded people are not allowed the luxury to think for ourselves and make those decisions.
Debates on election integrity and tax cuts are policy issues that should be debated. But issues like transgender rights and access to abortion are deeply-held personal beliefs and people should be able to make those decisions by thinking for themselves. “Anything less is authoritarianism and we know where that leads.”
