Socialism is not a dirty word. We in America live quite well with it every day as the rest of the world looks on with envy.
Mr. Puffer (Daily Chronicle 02/06/21) perhaps needs to stay safely tucked in Ennis where apparently no socialism exists. What a dismal prospect. At least, the rest of Montana can go on enjoying the many benefits of American style socialism like snow removal, garbage pickup, fire protection, the Postal Service, libraries, COVID-19 vaccinations and the many dozens of other services and amenities along with some necessary rules and regulations we as citizens all benefit from every day.
The United States of America is not headed toward Soviet-like socialism as Mr. Puffer seems to imply. The USA will not have total State ownership and imposed production quotas on everything from potato farms to automobile production under President Joe Biden's leadership.
Fear not Mr. Puffer, please come out from where ever you are and enjoy our conscientious freedoms. It may be too soon to suggest NPR and PBS, but you might eventually give a listen or a look and find something of value somewhere out here.
