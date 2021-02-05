I am writing this letter in response to a letter written by Steve Davis about the unfair advantages that private schools have in athletics. I would like to congratulate Mr. Davis on a letter that is sure to create controversy and increase interest and traffic in the Chronicle’s editorial page.
However, none of the assertions made in this letter are accurate or true. Manhattan Christian does not provide “tuition waivers,” much less housing, for athletes or any students for that matter. There is tuition assistance available which is distributed on a needs basis.
Manhattan Christian is a school which strives for excellence in all facets of its education and has been fortunate to have excellent coaching in its athletic programs. Over the years this coaching has built solid programs, and the student athletes have bought into the philosophy posited by these coaches. This, along with a lot of hard work has resulted in successful programs. It is this pursuit of excellence in both a Christian education and athletics that draws families to Manhattan Christian, not any alleged financial incentives.
Furthermore, Manhattan Christian does not have a large pool of tax incentivized money to draw on. This school, including its sports arena has been built on the backs of the hard working members of this community, often at the sacrifice of other personal luxuries. The members of this community not only pay for the operation of this school but also pay a large amount of property taxes to keep the public school in their district operating, while not even using the public facilities.
Bottom line, you may want to check your source material before spreading false information. There are many sources at the school, or in our community that would love to talk to you.
