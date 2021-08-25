Letter to the editor: Letter-writer should search for useful solutions Mike Bittner Aug 25, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I rarely respond to a person's letter however the time has come to respond to the continual nonsense being spread by Dan Klusmann. Since the Trump administration he has done nothing except complain about Democrats ruining our country. He describes them as being anti-police and Marxists. Never once in any letter he has written has he ever provided a suggestion as to how to make things better.Anyone can complain however it takes a real person to think and come up with solutions. It is time to stop complaining about Democrats and begin to offer suggestions as to how this country can get back on track. I long for the days when compromise was not a dirty word and both sides worked together for the good of America. Unfortunately with continual letters like his those days may never come back again. It is once again time to start listening to all sides and stop all the complaining. Neither side has a monopoly on good ideas and it is time to start to work together again. If his hero Ronald Reagan could work with Tip O'Neill perhaps one day there will be hope again. Stop your constant complaining and start to consider some useful solutions. Mike BittnerBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dan Klusmann Letter-writer Democrats Politics Letter Solution Ronald Reagan Editor Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana State's decision on masks comes as a shock Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Remembering a friend who was larger than life Posted: 12 a.m. Montana governor encourages vaccination, won't mandate it Posted: 12 a.m. Masks to be required in Bozeman schools Posted: Aug. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back