Glenn Monahan's recent letter to the editor made an erroneous claim about the Greater Yellowstone Coalition's position on delisting grizzly bears. Let me be clear: GYC is not advocating for delisting grizzlies. The column Mr. Monahan refers to is about Montana's draft grizzly bear management plan. I encourage Mr. Monahan and others to reread it.

My column was meant to encourage Montanans to speak up for bears and help shape the plan, which will be of particular importance if grizzlies are delisted. And that’s still a very big “if.” The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently announced a 12-month status review of the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population. Among the many factors they will consider in that review are the current state policies that could be detrimental to the long-term success of bears.

Here’s the thing — this review underscores the importance of continuing to invest in the long-term viability of grizzly populations across Montana.

