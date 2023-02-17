Glenn Monahan's recent letter to the editor made an erroneous claim about the Greater Yellowstone Coalition's position on delisting grizzly bears. Let me be clear: GYC is not advocating for delisting grizzlies. The column Mr. Monahan refers to is about Montana's draft grizzly bear management plan. I encourage Mr. Monahan and others to reread it.
My column was meant to encourage Montanans to speak up for bears and help shape the plan, which will be of particular importance if grizzlies are delisted. And that’s still a very big “if.” The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service recently announced a 12-month status review of the Greater Yellowstone grizzly population. Among the many factors they will consider in that review are the current state policies that could be detrimental to the long-term success of bears.
Here’s the thing — this review underscores the importance of continuing to invest in the long-term viability of grizzly populations across Montana.
This is why GYC will keep fighting for bears alongside many great conservation partners. In the past seven years alone, GYC has helped secure almost 500,000 acres of grizzly habitat through voluntary retirement of grazing allotments, stopped oil and gas development on 900,000 acres east of Yellowstone, and protected over 30,000 acres from two proposed gold mines. We know that to ensure a healthy, stable, and connected grizzly bear population we must reduce conflicts, create opportunities for grizzly populations to connect, and secure core habitat. And this work must and will happen regardless of bears’ legal status.
The next few years will be important for grizzly bears. The Greater Yellowstone Coalition will continue to work with people on the ground and in the policy arena to ensure Yellowstone grizzlies thrive.
Scott Christensen
Bozeman
