During the whole pre-election time there have been some good and interesting letters (to the editor) written. I have agreed with some and not with others. Letters to the editor are probably mostly, opinion; however if facts are stated I would want to believe that they have been fact checked. I don’t think that always happens.
On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 a letter appeared entitled: ‘Trump did plenty of good during presidency’ by Peter Arnone. One statement that disturbed me was: ‘no other president in recent memory asserted as much as President Trump that, ‘In God we Trust.’’ I don’t agree with that statement and I highly doubt that the millions of people who voted for the Democratic candidate would agree with that statement.
The letter title included ‘plenty of good.’ To me the word ‘plenty’ means more than two or three. In this particular letter I could only cite (determine) two reasons for ‘plenty of good.’ One of those reasons was standing up for the unborn. During Trump’s presidency I don’t recall anything he said or did concerning the unborn.
The other good cited (determined) was ‘peace brokered between Israel and several Muslim nations.’ I don’t know the details of this particular statement, but I will give Trump credit if it is true.
I totally and completely disagree with Mr. Arnone’s closing statement: ‘Blessed are the peacemakers, and Donald Trump is one of them.’
