Letter to the editor: Letter on military draft ignored the real discussion

Sara Rushing
Aug 4, 2021

Craig Dunham claims that a defense of womanhood and maternalism necessitates excluding women from the draft. I've met Craig (ex-Head of Petra Academy), and had the pleasure of inviting him to attend one of my seminar sessions at MSU a few years back. He made interesting contributions to the class discussion, and he and I steered clear of topics likely to expose our deeper disagreements. In my capacity as the professor and discussion leader, such tact and restraint are entirely appropriate. As a private citizen, however, I'm compelled to respond to his letter.

There are many problems with the draft, but greater inclusion is not among them. As conscription has not occurred since Vietnam, and is unlikely anytime soon, Dunham's letter reads like an opportunistic diatribe about the destruction of the patriarchal gender norms he holds dear. War is hell, and does tear families apart. For that reason, and others, the real discussion isn't about the draft, but about American militarism. If we do examine the draft, though, the most pressing issue is that it won't be invoked because that would put wealthy white men (and women) equally at risk as their poorer, more rural, often brown and black compatriots. Those are many of the people fighting our forever war.

But women, including mothers, do face many challenges today, particularly as workers. Why not write about fair pay, universal preschool, access to affordable child care, or workplace sexual harassment? Dunham argues that women are often left to clean up the messes men make, and the workplace is no exception. Dismantling patriarchy would go a long way to remedying that reality. I welcome hearing Dunham's opinion on that matter. Until then, I must voice opposition to his imposing a religious perspective on women's nature, purpose, and value on the rest of us.

Sara Rushing
Bozeman