The letter sent to the Bozeman Chronicle regarding how private schools such as Manhattan Christian School having an unfair advantage needs to be addressed. In the letter there are allegations said about MCS that are wrong and irresponsible to say.
The students and coaches on our teams work very hard. In the last 20 years of Boys basketball in class C, a private school has won the championship one time, the rest are public schools.
If you look at the last names of people on the teams, you will see that these names have been associated with MCS for years. These players' parents played on the teams thirty years ago. Parents remember what playing was like and want their kids to play well and enjoy watching their kids.
Regarding MCS facilities and equipment, the equipment in our weight room is from 1995-2000. We have never had personal trainers, our coaches work hard to help student-athletes' skills grow. We got a new gym because of a terrible accident in 2003 when three students and a teacher passed away in a Drivers-Ed car accident. The parents of the kids received donations and they chose to give it back to the school.
Recruiting has never been a part of MCS. The two kids that came from Winnett came here not because they were star athletes or luck but because both of their parents passed away. Their older sibling happened to live near the school.
The facts said about enrollment are inaccurate. On the MHSA website it says MCS has one more student than West Yellowstone, while Ennis and Lone Peak have 20+ more.
The statements in the letter published on Jan. 23, 2021, give false information about Manhattan Christian School and other private schools.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.