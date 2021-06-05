Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Most of us teach our children to tell the truth. We impart to them that this truth is important, that there is, in fact, a value in telling what really happened, be it good or bad. Yet, we now have at least 16 U.S. state leaders who are doing quite the opposite. States whose elected officials —governors, legislators, and, as in our great state, attorney generals — are actively legislating that classroom teachers are not allowed to tell the truth.

June 1 marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre when hundreds of innocent Black citizens were hunted down and murdered by white citizens. The Black citizens’ homes and neighborhoods were burned down and destroyed. We didn’t tell the truth about this exceptionally dark piece of American History for a long time. One brave survivor, Mary Parrish, took it upon herself to write a small book about the massacre, but not too many folks were interested. The “victors” simply wanted the story to be buried, and so it was.

Critical Race Theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s (as noted in this paper) in response to the fact that there was a lack of substantial progress following the Civil Rights movement and subsequent legislation. The lives of Black people were not markedly improved. Their opportunities were still limited and they continued being arrested, imprisoned, murdered, and assaulted at disproportionate rates. And guess what? They still are.

Critical Race Theory serves as a framework to assist in the examination of race and racism, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, as well as the lasting impact of the institutionalization of these social constructs in American politics, law and society. Simply put, the truth about racism in our country. Isn’t it time we began telling our children the truth?

Betsy Danforth

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe