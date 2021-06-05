Most of us teach our children to tell the truth. We impart to them that this truth is important, that there is, in fact, a value in telling what really happened, be it good or bad. Yet, we now have at least 16 U.S. state leaders who are doing quite the opposite. States whose elected officials —governors, legislators, and, as in our great state, attorney generals — are actively legislating that classroom teachers are not allowed to tell the truth.
June 1 marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre when hundreds of innocent Black citizens were hunted down and murdered by white citizens. The Black citizens’ homes and neighborhoods were burned down and destroyed. We didn’t tell the truth about this exceptionally dark piece of American History for a long time. One brave survivor, Mary Parrish, took it upon herself to write a small book about the massacre, but not too many folks were interested. The “victors” simply wanted the story to be buried, and so it was.
Critical Race Theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s (as noted in this paper) in response to the fact that there was a lack of substantial progress following the Civil Rights movement and subsequent legislation. The lives of Black people were not markedly improved. Their opportunities were still limited and they continued being arrested, imprisoned, murdered, and assaulted at disproportionate rates. And guess what? They still are.
Critical Race Theory serves as a framework to assist in the examination of race and racism, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, as well as the lasting impact of the institutionalization of these social constructs in American politics, law and society. Simply put, the truth about racism in our country. Isn’t it time we began telling our children the truth?