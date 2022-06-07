Teachers, librarians, and book store owners need our constant support against book banning.
The first thing dictators do is ban books. You can see it in Russia, China, and yes, the United States. School boards here face an onslaught of people trying to regulate what others read. Teachers and librarians know books well. Ditto book store owners for whom books are their livelihood. Teachers and librarians work with students too and know them well. They are in the best position to select books for their libraries. They deserve respect, not attacks.
We should all be free to read what we want. We shouldn’t have culture wars determine what we read about politics, race, sex, poverty, etc. The Authors Guild reported that in South Dakota, our neighboring state, 350 books were destroyed rather than letting students read them. Pulling books from shelves, threatening teachers or librarians for ordering certain books are “soft forms of banning.”
Much of what we hear about “critical race theory” by the way is taught at the college level, not high school. Let’s be smart. Let’s not spread lies or condemn others.
Around the corner is dictatorship. The loss of our fragile democracy. Independence Day is coming up. Let’s honor it by putting an end to book banning. Let teachers, librarians, and book store staff know you appreciate them.
