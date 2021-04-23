Just finished reading a recap of all the bills passed, or pending, in the Montana Legislature which would limit — or prohibit — public health professionals (and the governor) from enacting and enforcing policies dictated by public health, not politics? When did the average citizen voter, or the average citizen legislator, become experts in public health?
For the life of me (literally intended), I cannot understand the point of view of those who think that every decision made by government officials — including those affecting the public health of all citizens — should be made by majority vote? Wonder if they feel the same way about public safety? Should the decision about whether to arrest a suspected bank robber be put to a vote? How about closing a road that is underwater or damaged by an earthquake? Should we call a vote before that "inconvenience" is forced on our community?
I learned a long time ago that there are restrictions on our individual "rights" for good reasons — public health and safety. As a revered US Supreme Court Justice once put it, a prohibition on yelling "Fire!" in a crowded theatre is not a violation of the First Amendment right of freedom of speech. The "right" not to wear a mask falls into the same category — why must we muzzle public health officials for exercising their professional judgment to save lives?