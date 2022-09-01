As the kids say these days, TIL that Rep. Brad Tschida and Republican candidate for the state legislature Lyn Hellegaard want to return up to $3,000 in state income taxes to Montanans who filed state income tax returns in 2020 and 2021. Sounds good, right? It sure did to me. The timing is suspect, however, as Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, points out in his recent op-ed column. Garner writes that he is concerned "if this proposal is driven by an imminent emergency or by those who want to write checks to voters because their emergency is merely an imminent election."
I believe the wiser path is described by Rep. Llew Jones, R-Conrad, who argues the legislature should wait until the 2023 legislative session to "invest a large surplus to benefit taxpayers in the long run." Rep. Jones suggests investment in the Warm Springs state hospital and filling the state's wildfire and emergency fund.
Why not take that even further? Democrats in the state legislature have proposed investing $1 billion of these surplus funds into affordable housing, child care, mental health services, and property tax relief. Let us be, as Sylvia Matthews Burwell, former U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services said, "ordinary people [who] become heroes through extraordinary and selfless actions to help their neighbors."
Roger Fischer
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.